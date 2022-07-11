Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 161,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,444 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Amgen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 48,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.38. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

