Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

