Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

