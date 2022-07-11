Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $41,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,976 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,859. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

