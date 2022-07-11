Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

