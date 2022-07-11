ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ASGN in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

NYSE ASGN opened at $92.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80. ASGN has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $131.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ASGN by 82.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

