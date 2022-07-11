Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 18,468 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2,152.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $205.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.29. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

