Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 31,665 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,665 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Avista worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVA. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.