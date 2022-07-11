AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.15) to £115 ($139.26) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.26) to £120 ($145.31) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to £110 ($133.20) in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.09) to £120 ($145.31) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

AZN opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

