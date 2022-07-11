Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

ADSK opened at $179.83 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average is $212.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.