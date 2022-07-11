Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Cut by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

NYSE AVY opened at $164.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

