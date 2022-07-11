Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.95.

NYSE BURL opened at $152.20 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $357.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.34 and a 200 day moving average of $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.