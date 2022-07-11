Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

Carrier Global stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.