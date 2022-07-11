Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 334.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

