Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,010 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PACB. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $104,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

