Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after buying an additional 271,973 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

