Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $494,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,278,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

