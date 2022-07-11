Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €39.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($40.63) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €33.69 ($35.09) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($50.57). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.