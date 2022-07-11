Bailard Inc. Has $339,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

