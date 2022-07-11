Bailard Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,957 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT opened at $49.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.