Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Position Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263,455 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

NYSE BKR opened at $28.47 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.