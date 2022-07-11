Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

