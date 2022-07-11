Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 11,063 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.8% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pariax LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $139.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

