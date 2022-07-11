Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,165 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $273.68 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $266.83 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.35 and its 200 day moving average is $310.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

