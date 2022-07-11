Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,178 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 167,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average is $129.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

