Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,145 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.03.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.