Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 46.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 39,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Mastercard by 8.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 16.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

MA opened at $323.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.68 and a 200-day moving average of $351.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

