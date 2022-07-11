Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $498.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.59 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.40.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

