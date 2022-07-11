Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $186.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

