Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 500,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $494.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.12 and a 200-day moving average of $522.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.