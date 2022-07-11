Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.86.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $245.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day moving average of $258.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

