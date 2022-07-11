Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,505 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,310,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $357.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

