Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 329 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 601.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

