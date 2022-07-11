Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,725 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 49,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

MDT stock opened at $89.48 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

