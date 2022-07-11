Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

