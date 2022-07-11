Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $243,127,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.32 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

