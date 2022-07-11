Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,931 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $179.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

