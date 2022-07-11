Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,098 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,771,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $231.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

