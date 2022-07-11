Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 981 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $125.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

