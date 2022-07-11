Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCH. Itaú Unibanco cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Banco de Chile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.