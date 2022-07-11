Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Winning Points Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,862 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 6.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.03.

BAC opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

