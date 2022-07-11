Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $666,860,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $97.48 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $110.34.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

