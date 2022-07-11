Barclays Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Barclays set a €14.50 ($15.10) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SZU. Warburg Research set a €12.70 ($13.23) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.63) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.96 ($14.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.69. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €9.75 ($10.16) and a 52-week high of €15.72 ($16.38). The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 48.14.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.