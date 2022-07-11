Barclays Trims Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Target Price to GBX 65

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

BREE opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56.50 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.60 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,248.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.95.

In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($23,310.73).

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

