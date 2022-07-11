Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $245.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.