Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($145.83) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($154.90) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €119.00 ($123.96) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday.

Sixt stock opened at €108.70 ($113.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. Sixt has a 52-week low of €95.20 ($99.17) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($177.40). The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €116.23 and its 200 day moving average is €131.86.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

