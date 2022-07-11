Berenberg Bank Lowers Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 2,903

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,462 ($41.92) to GBX 2,903 ($35.15) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($35.72) to GBX 2,630 ($31.85) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.12) to GBX 2,600 ($31.48) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,679 ($32.44).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,335 ($28.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,191.33. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,076 ($25.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($44.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,239.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,619.40.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Evelyn Bourke purchased 4,478 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($27.04) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($121,087.12).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

