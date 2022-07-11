BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.71.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK opened at $619.56 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $625.55 and a 200-day moving average of $720.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

