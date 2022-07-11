Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 39,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $1,399,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $3,697,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 202,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $75.38 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.