Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.59 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $539.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.40.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

